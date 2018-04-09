American Airlines to offer daily flights out of Worcester Regional Airport

WORCESTER (WHDH) - MassPort announced Monday that American Airlines will offer daily flights out of Worcester Regional Airport starting later this year.

In October, area travelers will be able to fly American Airlines to Philadelphia International Airport.

“Worcester Regional Airport is an important tool for connecting Massachusetts’ local economy to the global economy,’’ said Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito. “American Airlines’ investment will provide important support for more economic growth in Central Massachusetts and our administration looks forward to continuing our work with Massport and ORH to make this airport an important connector throughout the region.”

Flights out of Worcester are slated to have a departure at 8:00 a.m., arriving in Philadelphia at 9:05 a.m. Return flights will depart Philadelphia at 9:30 a.m. and arrive back in Worcester at 10:39 a.m.

The announcement follows the completion of the installation and testing of the new Category III (CAT III) instrument landing system at ORH; a $30 million investment made by Massport for a new level of operability by allowing for landings in low visibility weather conditions.

“The investments being made in Worcester Airport by Massport have been a key ingredient to the successful growth in Central Massachusetts,” said Congressman Jim McGovern.

