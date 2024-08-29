(CNN) — The body of an American woman has been recovered from the sea in Norway after the replica Viking boat she was sailing in capsized during an expedition from the Faroe Islands, police have confirmed.

The US State Department confirmed the death of a US citizen off the coast of Norway.

The woman, identified by Norwegian media as archaeologist Karla Dana, was declared missing after the Norwegian Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) rescued the other five passengers she was travelling with on Tuesday evening, a spokesperson for Norwegian Western District Police told CNN on Thursday.

The six were participating in the “Legendary Viking Voyage” project, which involved sailing from the Faroe Islands to Trondheim in Norway aboard the Naddoddur, a replica Viking ship, according to Sail2North expeditions, which organized the trip.

In social media posts ahead of departure, Sail2North, described Dana, 29, as the youngest member of the crew who “embodies both the curiosity of a field researcher and the boldness of an adventurer.”

“Karla epitomizes the spirit of exploration and commitment to future generations,” the online post added.

At approximately 5:45 p.m. local time on Tuesday, the boat sent out a distress signal, JRCC told CNN. After a delayed response, a rescue team arrived about 50 minutes later, where the crew onboard signaled that they were safe, prompting the team to turn back, JRCC continued.

At around 8 p.m., another distress call was issued from the vessel. Local civilian boats arrived at the scene and reported that the boat had capsized and five people were found on a life raft, according to the JRCC. The survivors were airlifted to safety at around 8:50 p.m. local time, they added.

Emergency workers searched through the night and found a body on Wednesday morning after weather conditions improved, according to the JRCC. Norwegian police said the surviving crew members included one Faroese and four Swiss nationals.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased,” a US State Department spokesperson said Thursday.

“Out of respect for the privacy of the family, we have no further comment at this time,” they said.

The chairman of The Explorers Club, of which Dana was also a member, was quoted by the BBC saying her death was a reminder “that we make these dangerous Expeditions and Explorations look easy but they are not.”

“This brave Explorer left this planet doing something she loved entirely too early,” the club’s Florida chapter chairman Joseph Dituri told BBC News.

“Her exploration spirit was evident in everything she did as well as her zest for life! It is a better world having had her in it,” he added.

