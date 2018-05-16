American baker chosen to create wedding cake for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

LONDON (WHDH) — An American baker who now calls London home is hard at work this week on a very big commission — Prince Harry’s and Meghan Markle’s wedding cake.

Claire Ptak, like Markle, is originally from California. She moved her baking business to London in 2005 and opened Violet Cakes in the city’s Hackney neighborhood in 2010. 7News visited Violet Cakes and found many customers who love her sweet creations.

Markle first met Ptak when she interviewed her for her lifestyle blog, The Tig.

Ptak has started working on the cake, sharing a picture on her Instagram of six creates of Sicilian lemons delivered to her bakery. Kensington Palace already shared that the cake would be lemon and elderflower-flavored. The cake will be iced with buttercream frosting and decorated with fresh flowers.

