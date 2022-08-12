BOSTON (WHDH) - After two years of pandemic-related complications, the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk will be returning to the Hatch Shell in Boston this coming month

“This year, we’re going for it,” said Louise Santosuosso, vice president of development at the American Cancer Society. “We’re just so excited to be back in full-force.”

To both celebrate and recommit to fighting breast cancer, the ACS held a special gala event Thursday night in Boston to give walkers and cancer survivors a boost, honoring those who go the extra mile to fight breast cancer.

“Every dollar counts,” said Beth Schaefer, a cancer survivor and fundraiser. “It goes to a great place through American Cancer Society. (It) really supports the people who need our support so I love being out there, fundraising, doing everything that I can.”

Boston’s Making Strides is also celebrating 30 years of raising awareness. The city was the first to hold such a walk, with walks now taking place in some 150 cities across the country, all raising funds for cutting-edge, life-saving research and treatment, providing support and hope for those facing breast cancer.

Lisa Braxton is a breast cancer survivor who knows first-hand how important that kind of support can be.

“To know that all these people are getting together to raise money, to fund research, to find a cure, it just warms my heart,” Braxton told 7NEWS. “And it means so much to me and I’m sure to all of the other breast cancer survivors, as well.”

Breast cancer is now the most common cancer detected worldwide, with early detection through mammograms saving lives. For patients, though, having a place to stay, transportation, and other means of support can be crucial when receiving treatment – the kind of support Making Strides strives to help provide.

“We are making progress, newer, better treatments, the research that the American Cancer Society is funding is saving peoples’ lives,” Santosuosso said.

The upcoming Making Strides of Boston walk is Sunday, Sept. 25.

For those interested in making a donation or signing up for the event, more information can be found here.

7NEWS is a proud sponsor of this event.

