American cancer survivor swims England Channel 4 times

Jon Washer, who filmed videos and stills of Sarah Thomas' historic attempt for the upcoming documentary "The Other Side, told CNN he got to meet Thomas through marathon swimmer Elaine Howley. "Elaine, one of Sarah's crewmembers, is a good friend of mine and introduced me to Sarah. We just knew her story needed to be told and began producing The Other Side via a successful crowdfunding campaign. And here we are." He told CNN filming the crossing for the last 60 hours "was a nightmare." "But Sarah is so tough and inspirational, there was just no room for failure on my part. And we're not anywhere close to finished," he said.

LONDON (AP) — An American cancer survivor has succeeded in her remarkable quest to swim across the English Channel four times in a row.

Sarah Thomas, who is from Colorado, completed the feat Tuesday morning after more than 54 hours of swimming.

The 37-year-old completed treatment for breast cancer last year.

She was cheered by a small crowd as she arrived in Dover. She was given champagne and chocolate to celebrate.

Thomas says she was “a little sick” after so much time in the water and thanked her husband and supporters for urging her to keep going.

She has dedicated the swim to “all the survivors out there.”

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)