American flags vandalized, torn from bridge in Newton

NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Ameican flags were ripped and torn from a bridge over the Massachusetts Turnpike in Newton earlier this week.

The Sons of the American Legion Post 440 put the flags on the bridge’s fence each year as a way of honoring those who have served the country.

Members of the American Legion called it a “sign of disrespect” and a “slap in the face.”

“They’re over there fighting for this country and then [there are] people over here that don’t appreciate that and they do things, horrible things like take down flags,” Patrick Annese, an American Legion member, said. “It’s just not good, it’s just not good in the country at this time.”

