American Red Cross administrator Donna Morrissey dies from COVID-19

American Red Cross administrator Donna Morrissey has died from coronavirus.

Morrissey worked as the Director of National Partnerships since 2003 and coordinated the response to large-scale disasters, including the Sandy Hook Shooting and the Boston Marathon Bombings.

She had a long career in television news and worked as a spokeswoman for the Archdiocese of Boston during the beginning of the church sex abuse scandal.

The Red Cross released a statement on her death Saturday, which reads in part:

“Donna was a dedicated, kind and talented humanitarian … She never hesitated to do whatever she could to help those in need during their most devastating moments, whether that was a hand to hold or a shoulder to cry on.

Donna’s heartfelt compassion, vibrant spirit and unwavering dedication will be dearly missed by her Red Cross family.”

She was 51.

