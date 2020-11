(WHDH) — The American Red Cross is urging healthy donors to give blood or platelets to help ensure a stable supply for patients this holiday season.

Blood donations usually decrease between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day and the American Red Cross says they are already facing supply challenges due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Appointments to donate blood, platelets or plasma can be made by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor app, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767), or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Those who donate between Nov. 25 and 28 will receive an exclusive Red Cross long-sleeved shirt while supplies last.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Nov. 16-30:

Andover

11/17/2020: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Masonic Lodge, 7 High Street

11/21/2020: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Masonic Lodge, 7 High Street

11/24/2020: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Masonic Lodge, 7 High Street

Danvers

11/15/2020: 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Danvers Blood Donation Center, 99 Rosewood Drive

11/16/2020: 1 p.m. – 6:15 p.m., Danvers Blood Donation Center, 99 Rosewood Drive

11/17/2020: 1 p.m. – 6:15 p.m., Danvers Blood Donation Center, 99 Rosewood Drive

11/18/2020: 1 p.m. – 6:15 p.m., Danvers Blood Donation Center, 99 Rosewood Drive

11/19/2020: 1 p.m. – 6:15 p.m., Danvers Blood Donation Center, 99 Rosewood Drive

11/20/2020: 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Danvers Blood Donation Center, 99 Rosewood Drive

11/21/2020: 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Danvers Blood Donation Center, 99 Rosewood Drive

11/22/2020: 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Danvers Blood Donation Center, 99 Rosewood Drive

11/23/2020: 1 p.m. – 6:15 p.m., Danvers Blood Donation Center, 99 Rosewood Drive

11/24/2020: 1 p.m. – 6:15 p.m., Danvers Blood Donation Center, 99 Rosewood Drive

11/25/2020: 1 p.m. – 6:15 p.m., Danvers Blood Donation Center, 99 Rosewood Drive

11/26/2020: 8:30 a.m. – 9:45 a.m., Danvers Blood Donation Center, 99 Rosewood Drive

11/27/2020: 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Danvers Blood Donation Center, 99 Rosewood Drive

11/28/2020: 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Danvers Blood Donation Center, 99 Rosewood Drive

11/29/2020: 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Danvers Blood Donation Center, 99 Rosewood Drive

11/30/2020: 1 p.m. – 6:15 p.m., Danvers Blood Donation Center, 99 Rosewood Drive

Georgetown

11/19/2020: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 9 Jewett Street

Gloucester

11/20/2020: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Magnolia Library & Community Center, 1 Lexington Ave

Haverhill

11/19/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Haverhill Amvets Post 147, 576 Primrose Street

Methuen

11/18/2020: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 462 Broadway

11/25/2020: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 462 Broadway

Newburyport

11/16/2020: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Elks Lodge, 25 Low Street

Peabody

11/28/2020: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 96 Main Street

Salem

11/23/2020: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Salem Waterfront Hotel, 225 Derby Street

Topsfield

11/18/2020: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Topsfield Fair, 207 Boston Street

West Newbury

11/17/2020: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Town of West Newbury, 381 Main Street

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)