MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - The American Red Cross is urging healthy donors to give blood as the United States braces for flu season amid the coronavirus pandemic.

All blood types are being sought to ensure a strong supply for patients in preparation for a potentially severe flu season, the American Red Cross said.

Those who receive the flu shot do not have to wait to give blood or platelets as long as they are symptom-free and fever-free.

The American Red Cross says there is no risk of transmitting the influenza virus after receiving a flu vaccination.

Appointments to donate blood can be made by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor app, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767), or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

People who give blood through Nov. 11 will receive a $5 Amazon gift card via email, courtesy of Suburban Propane.

Anyone who donates in October will also be automatically entered for a chance to win a $1,000 Amazon gift card. Five people will be able to win the big prize.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Oct. 21-Nov. 15:

Andover

10/26/2020: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Free Christian Church, 31 Elm Street

11/5/2020: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Masonic Lodge, 7 High Street

11/5/2020: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Masonic Lodge, 7 High Street

11/8/2020: 8 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Andover/North Andover YMCA, 165 Haverhill St

11/14/2020: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Andover/North Andover YMCA, 165 Haverhill St

11/17/2020: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Masonic Lodge, 7 High Street

11/21/2020: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Masonic Lodge, 7 High Street

Beverly

10/28/2020: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Franco American Club, 44 Park Street

10/30/2020: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Sterling YMCA, 254 Essex Street

Byfield

11/5/2020: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Byfield Community Arts Center, 7 Central Street, P.O. Box 622

Danvers

10/21/2020: 1 p.m. – 6:15 p.m., Danvers Blood Donation Center, 99 Rosewood Drive

10/22/2020: 1 p.m. – 6:15 p.m., Danvers Blood Donation Center, 99 Rosewood Drive

10/23/2020: 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Danvers Blood Donation Center, 99 Rosewood Drive

10/24/2020: 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Danvers Blood Donation Center, 99 Rosewood Drive

10/25/2020: 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Danvers Blood Donation Center, 99 Rosewood Drive

10/26/2020: 1 p.m. – 6:15 p.m., Danvers Blood Donation Center, 99 Rosewood Drive

10/27/2020: 1 p.m. – 6:15 p.m., Danvers Blood Donation Center, 99 Rosewood Drive

10/28/2020: 1 p.m. – 6:15 p.m., Danvers Blood Donation Center, 99 Rosewood Drive

10/29/2020: 1 p.m. – 6:15 p.m., Danvers Blood Donation Center, 99 Rosewood Drive

10/30/2020: 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Danvers Blood Donation Center, 99 Rosewood Drive

10/31/2020: 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Danvers Blood Donation Center, 99 Rosewood Drive

11/1/2020: 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Danvers Blood Donation Center, 99 Rosewood Drive

11/2/2020: 1 p.m. – 6:15 p.m., Danvers Blood Donation Center, 99 Rosewood Drive

11/3/2020: 1 p.m. – 6:15 p.m., Danvers Blood Donation Center, 99 Rosewood Drive

11/4/2020: 1 p.m. – 6:15 p.m., Danvers Blood Donation Center, 99 Rosewood Drive

11/5/2020: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Amity Mosaic Lodge, 30 High Street

11/5/2020: 1 p.m. – 6:15 p.m., Danvers Blood Donation Center, 99 Rosewood Drive

11/5/2020: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Amity Mosaic Lodge, 30 High Street

11/6/2020: 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Danvers Blood Donation Center, 99 Rosewood Drive

11/7/2020: 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Danvers Blood Donation Center, 99 Rosewood Drive

11/8/2020: 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Danvers Blood Donation Center, 99 Rosewood Drive

11/9/2020: 1 p.m. – 6:15 p.m., Danvers Blood Donation Center, 99 Rosewood Drive

11/10/2020: 1 p.m. – 6:15 p.m., Danvers Blood Donation Center, 99 Rosewood Drive

11/11/2020: 1 p.m. – 6:15 p.m., Danvers Blood Donation Center, 99 Rosewood Drive

11/12/2020: 1 p.m. – 6:15 p.m., Danvers Blood Donation Center, 99 Rosewood Drive

11/13/2020: 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Danvers Blood Donation Center, 99 Rosewood Drive

11/14/2020: 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Danvers Blood Donation Center, 99 Rosewood Drive

11/15/2020: 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Danvers Blood Donation Center, 99 Rosewood Drive

11/16/2020: 1 p.m. – 6:15 p.m., Danvers Blood Donation Center, 99 Rosewood Drive

11/17/2020: 1 p.m. – 6:15 p.m., Danvers Blood Donation Center, 99 Rosewood Drive

11/18/2020: 1 p.m. – 6:15 p.m., Danvers Blood Donation Center, 99 Rosewood Drive

11/19/2020: 1 p.m. – 6:15 p.m., Danvers Blood Donation Center, 99 Rosewood Drive

11/20/2020: 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Danvers Blood Donation Center, 99 Rosewood Drive

11/21/2020: 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Danvers Blood Donation Center, 99 Rosewood Drive

Georgetown

10/29/2020: 2 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 9 Jewett Street

11/19/2020: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 9 Jewett Street

Gloucester

10/28/2020: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Magnolia Library & Community Center, 1 Lexington Ave

11/6/2020: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Our Lady of Good Voyage, 142 Prospect St

11/9/2020: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Magnolia Library & Community Center, 1 Lexington Ave

11/11/2020: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Magnolia Library & Community Center, 1 Lexington Ave

11/20/2020: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Magnolia Library & Community Center, 1 Lexington Ave

Haverhill

10/21/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Haverhill Amvets Post 147, 576 Primrose Street

11/5/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., American Legion, 1314 Main Street

11/19/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Haverhill Amvets Post 147, 576 Primrose Street

Ipswich

11/7/2020: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., True North Ale Co, 116 County Rd

Lynn

11/10/2020: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 177 Lynnfield Street

Lynnfield

10/22/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 400 Essex St

11/7/2020: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., St Maria Lynnfield, 112 Chestnut St

Marblehead

10/25/2020: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Lynch / van Otterloo YMCA, 40 Leggs Hill Rd

Methuen

10/27/2020: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 462 Broadway

10/28/2020: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 462 Broadway

11/2/2020: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 462 Broadway

11/3/2020: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 462 Broadway

11/10/2020: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 462 Broadway

11/18/2020: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 462 Broadway

Newburyport

11/16/2020: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Elks Lodge, 25 Low Street

North Andover

10/27/2020: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., North Andover Masonic Lodge, 19 Johnson St

11/2/2020: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., North Andover Masonic Lodge, 19 Johnson St

Peabody

10/29/2020: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 96 Main Street

11/10/2020: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 96 Main Street

Salem

10/30/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Mayor Jean A Levesque Community Life Center, 401 Bridge Street

11/13/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Mayor Jean A Levesque Community Life Center, 401 Bridge Street

Saugus

11/14/2020: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Saugus Family YMCA, 298 Main Street

Topsfield

11/18/2020: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Topsfield Fair, 207 Boston Street

West Newbury

11/17/2020: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Town of West Newbury, 381 Main Street

