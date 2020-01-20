DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The American Red Cross is urging area residents with type O blood to donate as the organization is faced with a critical shortage.

In a notice released Monday, the Red Cross announced it has less than a three-day supply of type O blood available for patient emergencies and medical treatments.

“Type O positive blood is the most transfused blood type and can be given to Rh-positive patients of any blood type,” the announcement read. “While just 7% of the U.S. population has type O negative blood, it can be transfused to patients with any blood type and is what hospital staff reach for during emergencies when there isn’t time to determine a patient’s blood type.”

The shortage is being blamed on the escalation of influenza across the country preventing people from donating and winter weather threatening to cancel blood drives.

Donors of all blood types, especially type O, are urged to make an appointment to donate using the organization’s Blood Donor App, at RedCrossBlood.org, or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767.)

