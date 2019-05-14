American Red Cross seeking blood donors amid ‘critical’ type O shortage

DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The American Red Cross is urging area residents with type O blood to donate as the organization is faced with a critical shortage.

In the hopes of attracting more donors, the Red Cross is offering $5 Amazon gift card to donors who give blood or platelets through June 10.

In a notice released Wednesday, the Red Cross announced it has a less than a two-day supply of type O blood available for emergency rooms, which means that just six units of type O blood are available for every 100,000 people, but at least 14 are needed every day.

“While just 7 percent of the population has type O negative blood, it can be transfused to patients with any blood type and is what hospital staff reach for during emergencies when there isn’t time to determine a patient’s blood type and is what hospital staff reach for during emergencies,” the announcement read. “Type O positive blood is the most transfused blood type and is also critical in trauma situations.”

The Red Cross collected about 11,500 fewer type O blood donations than needed to sustain a sufficient supply.

Donors of all blood types, especially type O, are urged to make an appointment to donate using the organization’s Blood Donor App, at RedCrossBlood.org, or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS 1-800-733-2767.

