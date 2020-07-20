American tourists banned from visiting Bahamas amid ‘raging’ coronavirus pandemic

(WHDH) — American tourists have been banned from visiting the Bahamas until further notice due to the “raging” coronavirus pandemic that is worsening in some counties, including the United States, officials announced Monday.

Prime Minister Hubert Minnis said in a national address that he is concerned that hospitals in his country will be overwhelmed if he continues to allow tourists from hard-hit countries to visit his nation.

“Our current situation demands decisive action if we are to avoid being overrun and defeated by this virus,” Minnis said. “We cannot allow our hospitals to be overrun.”

There have been 49 new COVID-19 cases reported in the Bahamas since the country fully opened its borders on July 1, health officials said. The jump in cases has prompted Minnis to take drastic action.

The world is approaching 19 million confirmed COVID-19 cases, including nearly 600,000 deaths, according to the World Health Organization. The highest number of confirmed cases is in the Americas, with approximately 7.3 million cases.

“Like other nations that responded well at the outset of the pandemic, the Bahamas is working through the same balancing act,” Minnis added. “We are trying to get Bahamians back to work and to promote economic activity, while also limiting the spread of the virus.”

Starting at midnight on July 22, international commercial flights and commercial vessels carrying passengers will not be permitted to enter our borders, except for flights from Canada, the United Kingdom, and the European Union.

Bahamasair will immediately cease outgoing flights to the United States.

To accommodate visitors scheduled to leave after Wednesday, outgoing commercial flights will be permitted.

“If we do not take these measures now, we will pay a higher and deadlier price later,” Minnis explained. “At the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic, we acted early to prevent widespread sickness and death. We must do so once again.”

Private yachts and flights will still be allowed to enter the Bahamas.

