CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - The American Veteran Center will recognize Cambridge’s own Marvin Gilmore on Monday during its national Memorial Day Parade, a 99-year-old World War II veteran who is also an honored entrepreneur, political advisor, and humanitarian.

Gilmore, who stormed the beaches of Normandy on D-Day, was a co-founder of the Unity Bank and Trust Company in Roxbury, the first Black-owned and operated commercial bank in NewEngland after he struggled to buy his own home in Cambridge.

In celebration of the 2000 Day of Honor, Gilmore joined former President Bill Clinton at the White House with General Colonel Powell and the late U.S. Sen. Edward Kennedy.

“Memorial Day is not a day of celebration, Memorial Day is a day of repentance and respect and I hope not only in America but the whole world says stop the killing, stop the hatred, and have love,” he said. “And I think I am here today because I have love in my heart.”

