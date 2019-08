FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - An American man won the Falmouth Road Race for the first time since 1988 Sunday.

Leonard Korir, 32, crossed the finish line in just over 32 minutes.

Korir finished as a runner-up twice in the past three years and said he was determined to win the seven-mile race this year.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)