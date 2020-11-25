Americans advised to remain cautious even with expected arrival of COVID-19 vaccines

NATICK, MASS. (WHDH) - Despite the expected arrival of COVID-19 vaccines in just a few weeks, health experts say that the world is not in the clear yet as they express worry about a potential rise in cases following Thanksgiving.

More than 2,100 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the United States on Tuesday, according to Johns Hopkins University. That’s the highest daily total the country has recorded since May.

Coronavirus-related cases and hospitalizations are on the rise as millions travel for the upcoming holiday.

“Thanksgiving clearly represents a big potential risk for the spread of COVID-19,” Gov. Charlie Baker said.

Although progress is being made on potential vaccines, medical experts say people should remain cautious.

“Hope is on the horizon here but we need to bear with it a bit longer, and so this is really the time to hunker down,” said Dr. Leana Wen, a CNN medical analyst.

A modeling forecast from Washington University in St. Louis predicts that the United States could reach 20 million cases by Inauguration Day.

President-elect Joe Biden’s team is expected to be briefed by Assistant Secretary for Health Dr. Brett Giroir within the next few days.

“We need to work immediately with the Trump administration so we can make sure that we have a smooth hand-off for those very complicated logistical issues we’ll have to deal with in distributing the vaccines,” said Rick Bright, a member of Biden’s COVID-19 advisory board.

Health experts and state officials are urging people to stay home for Thanksgiving and not gather with people outside their household.

