(WHDH) — It appears that more Americans are saving rather than splurging this tax season.

According to a survey from GOBankingRates, nearly 80 percent said they will be saving their refunds.

About 70 percent of the people questioned said they had less than $1,000 in savings.

Only two percent of millennial said they’ll be spending when they get their refund.

