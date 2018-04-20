(WHDH) — People who are trying to eat healthily are turning into the biggest food wasters in the United States, a new study says.

Americans waste 150,000 tons of food each day, breaking down to about one pound of wasted food per person, according to research conducted by the USDA, the University of New Hampshire and the University of Vermont.

People that have higher quality diets waste the greatest amount of food, researchers found. Fruits and vegetables are tossed away more than any other food, the study added.

The research also revealed that the wasted food uses about 30 million acres of land.

Researchers collected data from diverse US government sources on food intake, food waste, and application rates of agricultural amendments to come to their conclusions.

