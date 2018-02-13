(WHDH) — With Valentine’s Day quickly approaching, it’s time to start thinking costs.

The National Retail Association said Americans will spend more than $19 billion this year.

It said people plan to spend almost $90 on significant others alone.

Jewelry sales could hit $4.7 billion by Wednesday.

People are expected to spend $2 billion on flowers and just a little less than that for candy.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)