SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - ‘America’s Tall Ship’ has docked in Salem on Friday.

SKY7 HD flew over the Coast Guard Cutter, which is open to the public through the weekend.

The ship was taken by the United States as part of war reparations following WWII.

Now, it serves as a training site for Coast Guard Academy cadets.

