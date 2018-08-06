‘America’s Tall Ship’ to dock off Massachusetts

NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - The Coast Guard Cutter Eagle, also known as “America’s Tall Ship,” will dock off the coast of Massachusetts this weekend.

The 295-foot Barque Eagle will dock at the State Pier in New Bedford on Friday and will have the following free and public tour schedule:

Friday, Aug. 10, 1-4 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 11, 10 a.m.- 7 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 12, 1 -5 p.m.

The Coast Guard Band, which is made up of 55 musicians, will perform a series of pop-up concerts on Friday throughout the towns of New Bedford and Fairhaven. There will also be a free concert on Saturday at 6 p.m. in front of Fairhaven City Hall.

A permanent crew of eight officers and 57 enlisted personnel maintain the Eagle and guide Coast Guard Academy cadets through an underway and in-port training schedule, dedicated to learning the skills of navigation, damage control, watchstanding, engineering, and deck seamanship.

