AMESBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - An Amesbury fire lieutenant accused of abusing overtime has been fired from the department following his court appearance Friday, officials said.

Scott Cloutier appeared in Salem Superior Court on a larceny charge in connection with the overtime fraud scheme.

The former firefighter with over 22 years of service pleaded not guilty to larceny over $250 and false claim to a government agency, according to the Essex County District Attorney’s Office.

Cloutier allegedly stole about $30,000 between Jan. 1, 2016 and May 1, 2018 by claiming overtime for shifts he did not work.

He was subsequently placed on leave and later fired.

Cloutier has been released on personal recognizance and has a pretrial hearing scheduled for March 12.

Allegations of overtime fraud against another member of the department, who has not been named, remains under investigation.

