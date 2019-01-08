Amesbury fire lieutenant indicted amid overtime abuse probe

AMESBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - An Amesbury fire lieutenant has been indicted in connection with an ongoing investigation into allegations of overtime abuse by several members of the department.

Scott Cloutier, who has been on administrative leave since May, was indicted Tuesday on charges he put in for the payment of shifts he did not work, the Essex County District Attorney’s Office announced.

A second firefighter, whose name has not been made public, was also placed on leave in May over alleged overtime abuse. That case remains under investigation.

A third employee was also placed on leave but the investigation cleared him of criminal wrongdoing, officials said. He has since returned to work.

“The indictment today alleges that a city employee stole from Amesbury taxpayers by requesting and accepting pay for shifts he did not work. These actions have consequences, and it’s now up to the courts to determine how justice will be served,” Mayor Ken Gray said.

The situation has led to changes in the supervision and keeping of overtime records, overtime policies, and practices, according to Fire Chief Kenneth Berkenbush.

“The abuse of overtime represents a betrayal of trust and theft of taxpayer money, and I am very disappointed in the alleged actions of two of the senior members of the fire department,” he said. “These incidents appear to be isolated, and the members of the Amesbury Fire Department have no tolerance for this activity.”

Cloutier faces disciplinary action up to and including termination pending the result of an upcoming hearing that will determine his employment status.

