Amesbury firefighters rescue pit bull that fell through frozen pond

AMESBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Amesbury emergency responders rescued a runaway pit bull that fell through an icy pond on Sunday, officials said.

Officers responding to reports of a runaway pit bull named Navia found the dog on Water Street, but the dog ran away, police said. The dog then fell through the ice on Clark’s Pond.

Firefighters walked into the pond and pulled the dog out within 10 minutes, officials said.

No one was hurt and the dog was returned to its owner.

