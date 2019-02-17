Amesbury High School senior killed in snowmobile crash in Maine

A 17-year-old Amesbury High School student was killed in a snowmobile crash in Maine late Saturday night, according to the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife.

Officials say Troy Marden was driving down a plowed portion of Thompson Lake in Poland, Maine just before 11 p.m. when he turned a corner, struck a snowbank, and was ejected from the snowmobile.

A second snowmobile driver attempted to give first aid before going to get help, according to officials.

Marden was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation by the Maine Warden Service.

This was the fifth snowmobile fatality of the season in Maine.

Amesbury High School, where Marden was a senior, confirmed his death in a statement, calling it “a tragic loss to our school community.”

Amesbury Public Schools will be making counselors available at the high school on Monday from 1 to 4 p.m.