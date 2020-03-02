Amesbury man accused of fatally stabbing mother, injuring stepdad to be arraigned

AMESBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - An Amesbury man is set to face a judge Monday after officials say he fatally stabbed his mother and left his stepfather seriously injured.

John Brittan, 27, is slated to be arraigned in Newburyport District Court on charges of murder, assault and battery on a person over 60 and assault with intent to murder.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing on Chester Street around 4 p.m. Saturday found Barabra Diehl-Peirce and her husband, both 65, suffering from apparent stab wounds, according to the Essex District Attorney’s Office.

Diehl-Peirce was taken to Boston Medical Center, where she later died.

Her husband was transported to Portsmouth Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Brittan was arrested at the scene.

Neighbor Baylee Fournier says she is shocked by the violence.

“It’s definitely unsettling, but I feel like things like this are happening so often now that I’ve become kind of numbed to it,” she said. “You never know know what happens behind closed doors.”

No additional information has been released.

