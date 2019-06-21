Amesbury man facing murder charge after man found dead in Lawrence parking lot

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - A 22-year-old Amesbury man was arrested on a murder charge Thursday in connection with the death of a man who was found lying on the ground next to a gun in a Lawrence parking lot on Wednesday morning, officials said.

Niko Blanco has been charged with murder in the death of Ellis J. Wright, of Lynn, the Essex District Attorney’s Office announced Friday.

State troopers assigned to the district attorney’s office, along with Lawerence police detectives, nabbed Blanco in Manchester, New Hampshire. He has not yet been extradited to Massachusetts.

Officers responding to the parking lot on Manchester Street around 5:50 a.m. found Wright next to a gun and a trail of blood that stretched to a location two streets away.

An investigation is ongoing.

