Amesbury police arrest 3 teens accused of vehicle break-ins

AMESBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Amesbury say they have arrested 3 teens accused in a string of vehicle break-ins.

Surveillance footage posted by the police department shows suspects trying to open the doors to two locked cars. They say the teens broke into several unlocked cars in February.

All three of the suspects are 17 years old. Police have not said what charges the teens will face.

