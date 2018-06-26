Amesbury police officer accused of beating autistic son

AMESBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A veteran Amesbury police officer is facing assault and battery charges after officials say he beat his 14-year-old autistic son.

Larry Bybee, 46, is charged with two counts of assault and battery on a child for allegedly striking and bloodying the nose of his son earlier this month, according to the Essex County District Attorney’s Office.

Bybee is free on bail, but a judge ordered him to stay away from children, refrain from drinking alcohol and not to do drugs. He will be subject to random tests until his case is resolved.

Bybee will also have to comply with a Massachusetts Department of Children and Families investigation, according to court documents.

He is due back in court next month.

