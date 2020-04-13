AMESBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Amesbury police are asking for the public’s help in finding for a missing teenager with special needs.

Seventeen-year-old Julio Cintron was last seen on Lions Mouth Road wearing pajama pants as well as a blue and gray jacket with ski passes attached.

He is described as an Hispanic male, standing 5-feet, 1-inch with black hair and a mustache.

Anyone with information is asked to call Amesbury police at 978-388-1212.

