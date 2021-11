AMESBURY, MASS. (WHDH) -

Police are asking for the public’s help identifying two suspects in an armed robbery in Amesbury Monday.

The two men shot a man in the leg and stole a safe from a home Monday morning, officials said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)