Amesbury police warning of suspicious men who tried to lure child into SUV

AMESBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police searched an Amesbury neighborhood Monday following a report of two men trying to lure a young child into a car.

Neighbors on Clinton Street, where the incident reportedly occurred, expressed concern.

“It’s kind of concerning,” said neighbor Jesse Rogers. I’ve got some young grandchildren up the street, and there’s young kids next door.”

“Unfortunately we live in a time where kids just can’t play in the driveway anymore,” said neighbor Wayne Dutch. “People are crazy.”

According to police, the two men approached the child at around 3 p.m. at the end of the child’s driveway.

Neighbors in the area say this isn’t the first time it’s happened in the community.

“Something similar happened here a couple weeks ago,” Rogers said. “Some guy walking near one of the little kids next door, started up their driveway, and somebody chased them off.”

People say that while there’s no way of knowing if these two incidents are connected, they play to use extra caution.

“We’re home a lot, so we’ll keep an eye out,” Rogers said. “I kind of watch who’s walking by anyway.”

“Luckily for me I don’t have any children right now,” Dutch said, “but people who do need to be very vigilant about what their children are up to.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)