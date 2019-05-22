Amesbury School District mourning 8th grader who died after being dropped off at Lawrence hospital

AMESBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - The Amesbury School District is mourning the loss of a 13-year-old student who died after being dropped off at Lawrence General Hospital on Monday.

Chloe Richard, an eighth-grade student who previously attended Amesbury Middle School, was pronounced dead after a man dropped her off at the hospital’s emergency room just before 5 p.m., law enforcement sources told 7’s Steve Cooper. She had gone into cardiac arrest.

Superintendent Jared Fulgoni says the district will miss Richard’s “smile, her creativity and her huge heart.”

“Chloe was a talented young artist. She was creative and found that she could sometimes best express herself through her artwork,” Fulgoni wrote in a letter. “She was kind to the younger students in the school and she showed great empathy for others.”

Counselors have been made available at the Amesbury Middle School for those in need of support.

Richard’s family is demanding answers as authorities continue to investigate her death.

An autopsy was conducted Tuesday but no results have been made public.

