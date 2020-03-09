Amherst College cancels class for remainder of semester amid coronavirus concerns

AMHERST, MASS. (WHDH) - Amherst College announced Monday that they will be canceling class for the remainder of the Spring semester due to coronavirus concerns.

Following spring break, the college will move to remote learning to allow students to complete classwork off campus despite having no confirmed coronavirus cases, according to a release issued by school officials.

“The risk of having hundreds of people return from their travels to the campus is too great,” the release read. “The best time to act in ways that slow the spread of the virus is now.

All students are expected to vacate the campus by March 16.

Only those who have successfully petitioned to stay will be allowed to remain on-site to complete their remote learning.

The campus will remain open and all faculty and staff will be allowed to continue their regular work schedules.

