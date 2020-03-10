Amherst College cancels class for remainder of semester amid coronavirus outbreak

AMHERST, MASS. (WHDH) - Amherst College announced Monday that they will be canceling class for the remainder of the Spring semester due to coronavirus concerns.

Following spring break, the college will move to remote learning to allow students to complete classwork off campus, despite having no confirmed coronavirus cases, school officials said in a news release.

“The risk of having hundreds of people return from their travels to the campus is too great,” the release read. “The best time to act in ways that slow the spread of the virus is now.

All of the school’s 1,800 students are expected to vacate the campus by March 16.

Only those who have successfully petitioned to stay will be allowed to remain on-site to complete their remote learning.

The campus will remain open and all faculty and staff will be allowed to continue their regular work schedules.

Multiple Massachusetts school districts opted to close buildings on Monday due to coronavirus concerns

In Arlington, the Stratton Elementary School will reopen Tuesday following a deep cleaning that prompted a temporary closure.

Classes were put on hold after a student, along with their parent, tested positive for the coronavirus.

“It was a tough decision because anytime we close a school, that is a big statement in our community,” said Christine Bongiorno, Arlington’s Director of Health and Human Services. “We really felt that it needed to happen in order for us to effectively investigate all potential cases.”

Health officials have since instructed about 30 people who came into close contact with the individuals to self-quarantine for 14 days.

The town is also awaiting test results from a student who attends another elementary school, as well as their parent who attended a recent Biogen conference at the Marriott Long Wharf in Boston.

