AMHERST, N.H. (WHDH) - Newly released video shows the moment a police officer was injured while responding to a crash in Amherst, New Hampshire Thursday.

The initial crash happened at 9:30 a.m. on Route 101 A near Veterans Road. A vehicle rolled over and caused wires to hang low across the road, according to Amherst police.

Police in a statement said several officers responded and began the process of shutting down the road.

Before they closed the road completely, though, police said an unrelated truck drove through the crash scene, hitting a wire and causing a piece of a telephone pole to swing into an officer’s legs.

Dashboard camera video from a police cruiser shows the officer falling to the ground after the pole hits his legs.

Police identified the injured officer as Kyle Cordero. He was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The driver who hit the low wire did not stop and left the scene, according to police.

“We are thankful that officer Cordero’s injuries are minor, and we appreciate the quick response of Amherst EMS and Amherst Fire,” police said. “This incident serves as a reminder for all drivers to exercise caution and adhere to traffic laws, especially in accident scenarios.”

Police initially asked members of the public for help identifying the driver of the truck that hit the low wire. In an update near 12:30 p.m. Thursday, police said the driver had been identified.

Amherst police did not say whether the driver will face charges.

