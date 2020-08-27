AMHERST, MASS. (WHDH) - Amherst police are asking for the public’s help in naming their new comfort dog.

The adorable chocolate Labrador retriever was donated by Peggi and Dave Brogan of Boonefield Labradors in New Hampshire and will be arriving at the station on Sept. 10.

Members of the police department submitted a list of 16 possible dog names and Officer Bill Laramee and his family, whom the puppy will be living with, narrowed that list down to four — Winston, Otis, Milo and Ollie.

Now it’s up to the community to decide on the best name for the comfort dog.

They have until Wednesday at 8 a.m. to cast their vote online.

We have reached over 1200 votes so far in the name our comfort dog poll. Thank you for the incredible showing of support for our new partner.

