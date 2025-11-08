AMHERST, MASS. (WHDH) - Amherst’s town manager has rescinded the State of Emergency he declared after fire crews from multiple communities battled a huge fire Friday night that spread from an under-construction apartment building to other buildings and forced more than 200 people from their homes.

Town Manager Paul Bockelman says residents may resume regular water use as the town’s water reserves have returned to normal.

“The fire is now contained, although isolated pockets still remain,” Bockelman said in a statement. “The Amherst Fire Department will remain on scene throughout Sunday night, continuously monitoring and applying water to extinguish any remaining hot spots.”

The fire at the Olympia Place apartment complex on Olympia Drive was reported around 8:15 p.m., when crews received multiple 911 calls reporting the building under construction was on fire, according to the Amherst Fire Department.

Arriving uints found the building fully involved and noticed fire spreading to nearby buildings.

Multiple explosions were reported during the fire, likely from fuel tanks on the construction site, and a construction crane collapsed. Officials say one of the buildings involved has partially collapsed.

There have been no reported injuries.

A preliminary estimate is that 230 residents have been displaced.

The cause remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for htel atest details.

