REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Although Massachusetts is in the grip of a stifling heat wave, officials expect Revere’s International Sand Sculpting Festival to receive heavy foot traffic all weekend long.

Police are upping patrols at the festival and other beachfront locations.

Those on the boardwalk to take in the intricate sand sculptures can also enjoy the food and beverage carts. According to food and drink stand operator Brad Hendricks, there’s a clear fan favorite menu options.

“Everyone’s going for the water,” said Hendricks. “Some people like different flavors but it’s the water number one. I think that’s probably the best thing to do.”

Maureen Whitcomb, an operator for one of the hydration stands at the Sand Sculpting Festival, urged anyone feeling the effects of the sun to come find her.

“If they’re having a hard time, lacking a couple dollars, just come see me,” said Whitcomb. “I’m not going to let you pass out.”

Fans flocking to Fenway for the weekend series against the Toronto Blue Jays tried to put the weather in perspective.

“I’ll take this over three feet of snow any day,” said Nick Oranczak. “I keep that in the forefront of my mind.”

According to health officials, monitoring your body and ingesting large amounts of water are the surest ways to

“You really got to watch yourself,” said Boston EMS Chief Jim Hooley. “Keep an eye on your family and friends.”

