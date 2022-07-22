BOSTON (WHDH) - With temperatures above 90 degrees bearing down on Friday and expected to persist through the weekend, those in the Boston area still plan to make use of the weekend.

The International Sand Sculpting Festival at Revere Beach is just one event scheduled to take place under the sweltering sun this weekend. The 18th annual event will host 15 master sculptors competing for $15,000 in total prizes. Those in attendance for Friday’s opening day professed the need to be prepared for the heat.

“Staying very hydrated. A lot of sunblock and just knowing our limits,” one woman told 7NEWS.

Maureen Whitcomb, an operator for one of the hydration stands at the Sand Sculpting Festival, urged anyone feeling the effects of the sun to come find her.

“If they’re having a hard time, lacking a couple dollars, just come see me,” said Whitcomb. “I’m not going to let you pass out.”

Fans flocking to Fenway for the weekend series against the Toronto Blue Jays tried to put the weather in perspective.

“I’ll take this over three feet of snow any day,” Nick Oranczak. “I keep that in the forefront of my mind.”

According to health officials, monitoring your body and ingesting large amounts of water are the surest ways to

“You really got to watch yourself,” said Boston EMS Chief Jim Hooley. “Keep an eye on your family and friends.”

