NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WHDH) - Thirteen people were rushed to the hospital after an ammonia leak at a food processing plant in North Kingstown, Rhode Island on Thursday, officials said.

Two of those hospitalized are listed in serious condition and several are complaining of eye and throat irritation.

The cause of the leak appears to be linked to the building’s refrigeration system but remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)