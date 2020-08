BOSTON (WHDH) - Amtrak is canceling a train to New York City due to Tropical Storm Isaias, the company said Tuesday.

Acela Train 2167 was canceled after passing through Providence, officials said. The train was sent back to Boston to discharge passengers.

Amtrak said it would not provide alternate transportation.

UPDATE: Due to ongoing severe weather, Acela Train 2167 is cancelled between Providence (PVD) and New York (NYP). The Train will reverse back to Boston (BOS) to discharge passengers back to their departure stations. No alternate transportation will be provided. — Amtrak Northeast (@AmtrakNECAlerts) August 4, 2020

