BOSTON (WHDH) - Amtrak announced that service in the Northeast will resume Friday after severe weather led to its cancellation from Boston to Washington, D.C. the day prior.

Scheduled service on the Northeast Corridor is returning, including Acela, Northeast Regional, Keystone Service, Springfield Service, and Vermonter trains, according to Amtrak.

Empire Service and Ethan Allen Express trains remain canceled between Albany, New York, and New York City on Friday.

Additionally, Train 66 will originate in Washington, DC, instead of Newport News, Virginia.

Amtrak added that their call center is experiencing higher than usual call volumes due to the severe weather and that they appreciate the patience of customers.

Service will resume on the Northeast Corridor tomorrow, 9/3. https://t.co/R3CHHaQREo pic.twitter.com/6vxLpegp3a — Amtrak Northeast (@AmtrakNECAlerts) September 3, 2021

