(WHDH) — Amtrak says it has suspended service between Boston and New York on Tuesday due to the winter storm that’s bringing heavy snow to the northeast.

The service will be restored when weather conditions improve, according to officials.

Amtrak urged customers to monitor trains via their website and mobile app.

SERVICE UPDATE: All service between BOS and NYP will be temporarily suspended for the remainder of today, 3/13. We'll restore service when improved weather conditions allow us to do so safely. Additional service details outlined below. Thanks for your patience – stay safe today! pic.twitter.com/A7e7OwUfcD — Amtrak Northeast (@AmtrakNEC) March 13, 2018

