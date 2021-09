Amtrak has canceled all service between Boston and Washington, D.C. for the remainder of Thursday after severe weather moved through the Northeast.

The transportation service had previously canceled and delayed multiple trains as remnants of Ida brought with it heavy rain and significant flooding.

SERVICE ALERT UPDATE: All service between Washington (WAS) and Boston (BOS) has been canceled for the remainder of the day. We apologize for the inconvenience. — Amtrak Northeast (@AmtrakNECAlerts) September 2, 2021

