HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - An Amtrak train in Haverhill was knocked out of service Thursday night after it struck a tree on the tracks.

The front of the engine was dented and covered in leaves.

Ninety people were on board at the time, at least some of whom transferred to a Commuter Rail train.

