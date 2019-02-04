Amtrak train slams into pickup truck on tracks

CHARLESTOWN, N.H. (AP) — Police in New Hampshire say an Amtrak train carrying 72 passengers slammed into a pickup truck shortly after the driver got out.

Police in Charlestown said the truck had gone over a guardrail and had landed on the railroad tracks on Sunday night. The driver had suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital. The Amtrak Vermonter train hit the vacated truck.

Police said passengers were removed from the train and taken by bus to the Bellows Falls, Vermont, Amtrak station.

During their investigation, police requested that Amtrak stop all traffic, but WMUR-TV reports officials said a second train hit the truck. Scattered debris struck a fire truck, injuring one person inside who was taken to a hospital.

The accident was still under investigation.

