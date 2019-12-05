Amtrak worker dies while working on transformer

NEW YORK (AP) — An Amtrak worker was killed in an electrical incident Thursday while working on a transformer at a power substation in New York City.

Amtrak said the man was fatally injured around 11 a.m. Thursday at the facility, which is located near the railroad’s tracks in the Bronx. Fire officials said two other people at the substation suffered minor injuries.

A railroad spokesperson said the company is “deeply saddened” about the worker’s death.

Some trains are being held in New Haven and Stamford, Connecticut and New York’s Penn Station due to police activity and that passengers should expect delays, Amtrak said.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)