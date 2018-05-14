WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WHDH) — An employee at Camden Park was flown to a local hospital after being pinned under a ride Saturday.

The employee was trapped under the Slingshot ride for roughly 20 to 25 minutes, and the ride had to be partially dismantled in order to rescue him, officials said.

The amusement park issued the following statement:

“Earlier this evening an employee was injured during the operation of the ride, Slingshot. The operator had been trained in the safety procedures and operation of the ride and had operated it without incident since June of 2017. All safety mechanisms on the ride worked and helped prevent the incident from being any greater. No patron was injured. We are all hoping for a swift recovery!”

The extent of the man’s injuries is not currently known.

