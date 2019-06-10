ORLANDO (WHDH) — An amusement park worker in Orlando has earned an immense amount of praise for helping calm a young boy with autism after a ride broke down last month.

Nine-year-old Ralph waited patiently throughout the day to go on the Spider-Man ride at Universal’s Islands of Adventure theme park.

When it was finally his time to board, the ride broke down and the child “lost it,” according to his mother, Lenore Koppelman.

The boy threw himself on the ground and began screaming and crying.

A nearby worker witnessed his distress and laid down next to him until he calmed down.

Koppelman shared the experience on Facebook, thanking the “magical people” who made her son feel special.

