‘An act of hate’: Canton couple wants justice after thief rips down pride flag

A Canton couple wants justice after the pride flag that they proudly hang outside of their home was swiped for the second time in recent weeks.

Mike and Caitlin, residents of Washington Street, say they installed a Ring doorbell camera after the first theft in June.

The second theft, which was caught on video, showed the brazen thief snap the flag free before speeding away.

“I view it as an act of hate to take it down,” Caitlin told 7NEWS.

After the most recent theft, the couple contacted the police, fearing they were victims targeted by hate.

“I think the motivation might be deeper than that, off hatred or a fear of what the flag represents,” Mike added.

In June 2018, a pride flag was stolen outside from outside the nearby Neponset Cafe.

“I think that for where our flag is, it’s a symbol for pride in people that are very close to us, as well as people we don’t know,” Caitlin added.

The couple says they have already ordered a new flag, which is a foot larger.

“The second time it happened I was angry,” Caitlin said. “I said we’re going to keep flying this flag because if they want to take it down then we’re going to put it right back up in terms of the message that it sends.”

A York Street resident also told 7NEWS that her pride flag has gone missing but she isn’t sure if it blew away or if it was stolen.

An investigation is ongoing.

